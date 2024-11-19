Tulane takes down Bethune-Cookman 72-57

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kaleb Banks scored 22 points as Tulane beat Bethune-Cookman 72-57 on Tuesday night. Banks had 10…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kaleb Banks scored 22 points as Tulane beat Bethune-Cookman 72-57 on Tuesday night.

Banks had 10 rebounds for the Green Wave (4-1). Rowan Brumbaugh added 20 points while shooting 6 for 16 and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds and 10 assists. Mari Jordan went 5 of 13 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Brayon Freeman finished with 22 points and four assists for the Wildcats (1-4). Reggie Ward Jr. added 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Bethune-Cookman. Tre Thomas also had 10 points.

Tulane took the lead with 11:38 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Jordan led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 42-31 at the break. Banks scored 18 points in the second half to help lead the way as Tulane went on to secure a victory, outscoring Bethune-Cookman by four points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

