Tulane squares off against Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) vs. Tulane Green Wave (4-2)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and Tulane square off in Cancun, Mexico.

The Green Wave have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Tulane averages 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Cowboys have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Wyoming ranks seventh in the MWC shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

Tulane scores 77.7 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 75.4 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 11.5 percentage points above the 34.9% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Banks is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 17.7 points and eight rebounds.

Obi Agbim is averaging 17.4 points for the Cowboys.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

