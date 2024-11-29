Tulane squares off against Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-1) vs. Tulane Green Wave (3-3) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-1) vs. Tulane Green Wave (3-3)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on Northern Arizona in Tampa, Florida.

The Green Wave are 3-3 in non-conference play. Tulane is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lumberjacks are 6-1 in non-conference play. Northern Arizona scores 83.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Tulane’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Keenan averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 55.6% from beyond the arc.

Sophie Glancey is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Lumberjacks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.