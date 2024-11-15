Tulane plays Furman after Banks’ 25-point game

Tulane Green Wave (3-0) at Furman Paladins (3-0) Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -3.5;…

Tulane Green Wave (3-0) at Furman Paladins (3-0)

Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -3.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits Furman after Kaleb Banks scored 25 points in Tulane’s 84-51 victory against the Alcorn State Braves.

Furman went 12-3 at home a season ago while going 17-16 overall. The Paladins averaged 79.5 points per game last season, 14.6 on free throws and 29.1 from beyond the arc.

Tulane went 2-8 on the road and 14-17 overall last season. The Green Wave shot 47.6% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

