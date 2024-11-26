Tulane Green Wave face the Wyoming Cowboys

Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) vs. Tulane Green Wave (4-2) Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -1.5;…

Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) vs. Tulane Green Wave (4-2)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -1.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and Tulane meet at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Green Wave are 4-2 in non-conference play. Tulane is 4-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cowboys have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Wyoming is the MWC leader with 39.0 rebounds per game led by Jordan Nesbitt averaging 10.8.

Tulane averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Tulane gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Banks is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Green Wave.

Obi Agbim is averaging 17.4 points for the Cowboys.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.