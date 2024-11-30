Tulane Green Wave and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks meet in Tampa, Florida

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-1) vs. Tulane Green Wave (3-3) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona and…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-1) vs. Tulane Green Wave (3-3)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona and Tulane square off in Tampa, Florida.

The Green Wave have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Tulane is third in the AAC with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Kyren Whittington averaging 12.0.

The Lumberjacks have a 6-1 record in non-conference play. Northern Arizona averages 19.0 assists per game to lead the Big Sky, paced by Leia Beattie with 5.3.

Tulane is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Keenan is shooting 51.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Green Wave.

Sophie Glancey is averaging 18 points, nine rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Lumberjacks.

