Troy visits West Georgia after Williams-Dryden’s 20-point performance

Troy Trojans (2-2) at West Georgia Wolves (0-4) Carrollton, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia hosts Troy…

Troy Trojans (2-2) at West Georgia Wolves (0-4)

Carrollton, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia hosts Troy after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 20 points in West Georgia’s 74-55 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

West Georgia did not play in Division I last season.

Troy finished 5-9 on the road and 20-12 overall a season ago. The Trojans allowed opponents to score 70.7 points per game and shot 42.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.