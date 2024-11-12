Troy visits No. 18 Arkansas following Thiero’s 24-point outing

Troy Trojans (2-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Arkansas hosts Troy…

Troy Trojans (2-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Arkansas hosts Troy after Adou Thiero scored 24 points in Arkansas’ 72-67 loss to the Baylor Bears.

Arkansas went 11-6 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Razorbacks averaged 11.7 assists per game on 26.0 made field goals last season.

Troy finished 13-6 in Sun Belt action and 5-9 on the road last season. The Trojans shot 44.0% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

