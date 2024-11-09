Troy Trojans to visit the New Orleans Privateers Saturday

Troy Trojans (1-0) at New Orleans Privateers (0-1) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -14.5; over/under…

Troy Trojans (1-0) at New Orleans Privateers (0-1)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -14.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Troy.

New Orleans went 10-23 overall with a 7-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Privateers averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 16.8 from the free-throw line and 16.2 from beyond the arc.

Troy went 13-6 in Sun Belt play and 5-9 on the road last season. The Trojans averaged 79.6 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.