Troy Trojans to host UTSA Roadrunners Monday

UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at Troy Trojans (3-2)

Troy, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy squares off against UTSA.

The Trojans have gone 1-0 at home. Troy is sixth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

UTSA went 11-21 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Roadrunners averaged 77.6 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 10.1 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

