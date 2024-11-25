Troy Trojans host the UTSA Roadrunners for cross-conference contest

UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at Troy Trojans (3-2) Troy, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -11.5; over/under is…

UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at Troy Trojans (3-2)

Troy, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -11.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA travels to Troy for a non-conference matchup.

The Trojans are 1-0 in home games. Troy averages 71.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

UTSA went 11-21 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Roadrunners allowed opponents to score 81.0 points per game and shot 44.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.