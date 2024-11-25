Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Troy Trojans host the…

Troy Trojans host the UTSA Roadrunners for cross-conference contest

The Associated Press

November 25, 2024, 3:41 AM

UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at Troy Trojans (3-2)

Troy, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -11.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA travels to Troy for a non-conference matchup.

The Trojans are 1-0 in home games. Troy averages 71.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

UTSA went 11-21 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Roadrunners allowed opponents to score 81.0 points per game and shot 44.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up