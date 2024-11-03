Troy hosts Toledo in season opener

Toledo Rockets at Troy Trojans Troy, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -4; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM…

Toledo Rockets at Troy Trojans

Troy, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -4; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts Toledo in the season opener.

Troy finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Trojans shot 44.0% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

Toledo went 14-5 in MAC play and 8-5 on the road a season ago. The Rockets averaged 80.0 points per game last season, 38.4 in the paint, 15.9 off of turnovers and 13.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

