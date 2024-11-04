Live Radio
Troy hosts Toledo for season opener

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 3:43 AM

Toledo Rockets at Troy Trojans

Troy, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -6.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Troy begins the season at home against Toledo.

Troy finished 20-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Trojans gave up 70.7 points per game while committing 19.3 fouls last season.

Toledo finished 14-5 in MAC action and 8-5 on the road a season ago. The Rockets averaged 80.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

