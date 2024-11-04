Troy hosts Toledo for season opener

Toledo Rockets at Troy Trojans Troy, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -6.5; over/under is 154 BOTTOM…

Toledo Rockets at Troy Trojans

Troy, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -6.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Troy begins the season at home against Toledo.

Troy finished 20-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Trojans gave up 70.7 points per game while committing 19.3 fouls last season.

Toledo finished 14-5 in MAC action and 8-5 on the road a season ago. The Rockets averaged 80.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.1 last season.

