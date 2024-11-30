Troy hosts Eastern Kentucky following Kimble’s 21-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-3) at Troy Trojans (4-3) Troy, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits Troy…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-3) at Troy Trojans (4-3)

Troy, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits Troy after George Kimble III scored 21 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 78-69 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Trojans have gone 2-1 in home games. Troy is second in the Sun Belt with 15.0 assists per game led by Tayton Conerway averaging 4.7.

The Colonels are 2-1 in road games. Eastern Kentucky ranks seventh in the ASUN shooting 31.2% from 3-point range.

Troy averages 72.9 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 71.6 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Troy has given up to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Rigsby is shooting 46.4% and averaging 13.1 points for the Trojans.

Kimble is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

