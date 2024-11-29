Troy hosts Clark and Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (1-6) at Troy Trojans (4-2) Troy, Alabama; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -11; over/under is…

Merrimack Warriors (1-6) at Troy Trojans (4-2)

Troy, Alabama; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -11; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces Troy after Adam Clark scored 28 points in Merrimack’s 76-74 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Trojans are 2-0 on their home court. Troy averages 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Warriors are 0-4 in road games. Merrimack gives up 70.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

Troy scores 73.7 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 70.1 Merrimack gives up. Merrimack’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Troy has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Rigsby is shooting 46.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Trojans.

Clark is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Warriors.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.