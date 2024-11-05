Trio score 14 each, Saint Mary’s (CA) defeats Towson 76-69

Luke Barrett, Jordan Ross and Paulius Murauskas each scored 14 points to help Saint Mary's (CA) defeat Towson 76-69 on Monday.

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Luke Barrett, Jordan Ross and Paulius Murauskas each scored 14 points to help Saint Mary’s (CA) defeat Towson 76-69 on Monday.

Murauskas added 13 rebounds shot 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line while he also had 11 rebounds. Ross shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Tyler Tejada, who finished with 18 points. Dylan Williamson added 15 points for Towson. Christian May had 10 points and seven rebounds.

