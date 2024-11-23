Live Radio
Treysen Eaglestaff scores 23 to guide North Dakota past Loyola Marymount 77-73

The Associated Press

November 23, 2024, 12:42 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff had 23 points in North Dakota’s 77-73 win over Loyola Marymount on Friday night.

Eaglestaff also contributed five rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (3-2). Mier Panoam scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Dariyus Woodson had 12 points.

The Lions (1-3) were led in scoring by Caleb Stone-Carrawell with 17 points. Alex Merkviladze added 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Will Johnston had 15 points and four assists.

North Dakota went into the half ahead of Loyola Marymount 36-32. Eaglestaff led North Dakota with 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

