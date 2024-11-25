Live Radio
Trey Bonham scores 28 to guide Chattanooga to 85-78 victory over Tennessee State

The Associated Press

November 25, 2024, 9:43 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Trey Bonham’s 28 points helped Chattanooga defeat Tennessee State 85-78 on Monday night.

Bonham also added seven rebounds for the Mocs (4-3). Honor Huff made 10 of 11 free throws and scored 19. Collin Mulholland added 10 points.

Brandon Weston finished with 21 points to lead the Tigers (3-4). Justus Jackson added 15 points and four assists. Aaron Nkrumah also had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

