Trey Bonham scores 28 to guide Chattanooga to 85-78 victory over Tennessee State

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Trey Bonham’s 28 points helped Chattanooga defeat Tennessee State 85-78 on Monday night.

Bonham also added seven rebounds for the Mocs (4-3). Honor Huff made 10 of 11 free throws and scored 19. Collin Mulholland added 10 points.

Brandon Weston finished with 21 points to lead the Tigers (3-4). Justus Jackson added 15 points and four assists. Aaron Nkrumah also had 13 points and eight rebounds.

