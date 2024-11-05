Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Trenton McLaughlin scores 27,…

Trenton McLaughlin scores 27, Northern Arizona rolls past Park University Gilbert 100-49 in opener

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 2:01 AM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin had 27 points in Northern Arizona’s 100-49 victory over Park University Gilbert in a season opener on Monday night.

McLaughlin had six rebounds and five steals for the Lumberjacks. Carson Towt scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds and three steals. Ryan Abelman went 4 of 6 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Marquis Mckinzy finished with 20 points to lead the Buccaneers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up