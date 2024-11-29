Tre Johnson, Kadin Shedrick power Texas in 90-68 victory over Delaware State

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tre Johnson scored 21 points, Kadin Shedrick had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Texas defeated…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tre Johnson scored 21 points, Kadin Shedrick had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Texas defeated Delaware State 90-68 on Friday night.

Tramon Mark scored 15 points and Arthur Kaluma added 13 for the Longhorns (6-1).

The Longhorns led 10-2 in the early going, then broke it wide open with a 15-0 run for a 25-6 lead midway through the first half. Later, they added a 9-0 run and led 41-22 at halftime.

The Longhorns shot 60% in the second half but did not have a scoring run of more than seven points. The Hornets kept pace in the second half and were only outscored 49-46.

Robert Smith scored 22 points for Delaware State (3-5) and Martaz Robinson had 15 points. Kaseem Watson had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Corey Perkins had 10 points. Robinson made 9 of 10 free throws.

Those four scored all but 10 of Delaware State’s points.

Texas shot 52% overall but made only 8-of-27 3-pointers. Delaware State shot 35%. Texas had a 20-8 advantage in points after turnovers.

