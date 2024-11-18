Toyaz Solomon scores 20 to help UNC Asheville beat North Florida 89-75

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Toyaz Solomon scored 20 points to help UNC Asheville defeat North Florida 89-75 on Monday night.…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Toyaz Solomon scored 20 points to help UNC Asheville defeat North Florida 89-75 on Monday night.

Solomon had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-2). Josh Banks added 17 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Marsh pitched in with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Nate Lliteras finished with 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Ospreys (3-2). Jasai Miles added 13 points and nine rebounds. Jaylen Smith finished with 13 points and seven assists.

