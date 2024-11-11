Towson visits South Carolina following Wright’s 20-point showing

Towson Tigers (1-1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays…

Towson Tigers (1-1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays Towson after Jacobi Wright scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 86-64 victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

South Carolina went 26-8 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Gamecocks averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 13.1 from the free-throw line and 24.3 from 3-point range.

Towson finished 20-14 overall with a 6-6 record on the road a season ago. The Tigers shot 42.3% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.

