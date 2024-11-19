Towson visits Nicholls State after Williamson’s 22-point showing

Towson Tigers (2-2) at Nicholls State Colonels (2-3) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits Nicholls State…

Towson Tigers (2-2) at Nicholls State Colonels (2-3)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits Nicholls State after Dylan Williamson scored 22 points in Towson’s 67-63 win against the James Madison Dukes.

The Colonels have gone 1-1 at home. Nicholls State ranks third in the Southland in team defense, allowing 70.0 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Towson finished 20-14 overall with a 6-6 record on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 11.2 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

