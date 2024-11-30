Towson Tigers and the Youngstown State Penguins square off in ,

Youngstown State Penguins (4-3) vs. Towson Tigers (0-7) Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State and Towson square off…

Youngstown State Penguins (4-3) vs. Towson Tigers (0-7)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State and Towson square off in , .

The Tigers are 0-7 in non-conference play. Towson has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Penguins are 4-3 in non-conference play. Youngstown State leads the Horizon with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Gregory averaging 4.0.

Towson is shooting 35.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 36.8% Youngstown State allows to opponents. Youngstown State averages 57.3 points per game, 18.0 fewer points than the 75.3 Towson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: India Johnston is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.9 points.

Malia Magestro is averaging 14.2 points for the Penguins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

