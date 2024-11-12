Towson takes on South Carolina following Sulaiman’s 20-point showing

Towson Tigers (1-1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -7.5;…

Towson Tigers (1-1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -7.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits South Carolina after Tomiwa Sulaiman scored 20 points in Towson’s 89-34 victory over the Penn State-Wilkes Barre Nittany Lions.

South Carolina finished 14-3 at home last season while going 26-8 overall. The Gamecocks averaged 72.1 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point distance last season.

Towson finished 20-14 overall with a 6-6 record on the road a season ago. The Tigers shot 42.3% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

