Towson takes on Morgan State following Williamson’s 26-point game

The Associated Press

November 23, 2024, 3:42 AM

Towson Tigers (3-2) at Morgan State Bears (3-4)

Baltimore; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson takes on Morgan State after Dylan Williamson scored 26 points in Towson’s 70-64 victory against the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Bears are 3-1 in home games. Morgan State is fourth in the MEAC in team defense, allowing 77.0 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Tigers are 1-2 on the road. Towson has a 1-2 record against opponents above .500.

Morgan State scores 79.3 points, 15.9 more per game than the 63.4 Towson allows. Towson averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Morgan State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynston Tabbs is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bears.

Williamson is averaging 16.2 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

