Towson hosts James Madison following Hutchins-Everett’s 21-point game

James Madison Dukes (2-1) at Towson Tigers (1-2)

Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays Towson after Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 21 points in James Madison’s 100-52 win against the Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels.

Towson finished 12-2 at home a season ago while going 20-14 overall. The Tigers averaged 67.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.6 last season.

James Madison finished 19-3 in Sun Belt play and 12-2 on the road last season. The Dukes averaged 16.0 assists per game on 29.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

