Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Towson faces Nicholls State…

Towson faces Nicholls State after Williamson’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 20, 2024, 3:41 AM

Towson Tigers (2-2) at Nicholls State Colonels (2-3)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits Nicholls State after Dylan Williamson scored 22 points in Towson’s 67-63 victory over the James Madison Dukes.

The Colonels have gone 1-1 at home. Nicholls State ranks ninth in the Southland with 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Jamal West averaging 7.0.

Towson finished 20-14 overall last season while going 6-6 on the road. The Tigers averaged 11.2 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up