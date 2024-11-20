Towson faces Nicholls State after Williamson’s 22-point game

Towson Tigers (2-2) at Nicholls State Colonels (2-3) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under…

Towson Tigers (2-2) at Nicholls State Colonels (2-3)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits Nicholls State after Dylan Williamson scored 22 points in Towson’s 67-63 victory over the James Madison Dukes.

The Colonels have gone 1-1 at home. Nicholls State ranks ninth in the Southland with 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Jamal West averaging 7.0.

Towson finished 20-14 overall last season while going 6-6 on the road. The Tigers averaged 11.2 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.