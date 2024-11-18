Toppin leads Texas Tech against UAPB after 24-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -40.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech takes on UAPB after JT Toppin scored 24 points in Texas Tech’s 96-49 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys.

Texas Tech finished 23-11 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Red Raiders averaged 75.3 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.9% from behind the arc last season.

The Golden Lions are 0-4 in road games. UAPB has a 0-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

