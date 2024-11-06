Tonje leads Wisconsin against Montana State after 23-point game

Montana State Bobcats at Wisconsin Badgers Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin plays Montana State after John…

Montana State Bobcats at Wisconsin Badgers

Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin plays Montana State after John Tonje scored 23 points in Wisconsin’s 85-61 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Wisconsin went 14-3 at home a season ago while going 22-14 overall. The Badgers averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 17.1 bench points last season.

Montana State went 12-9 in Big Sky play and 4-10 on the road last season. The Bobcats averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

