Toneari Lane scores 23 to help Georgia State down North Carolina Central 93-79

ATLANTA (AP) — Toneari Lane had 23 points in Georgia State’s 93-79 victory against North Carolina Central on Friday night.…

ATLANTA (AP) — Toneari Lane had 23 points in Georgia State’s 93-79 victory against North Carolina Central on Friday night.

Lane went 9 of 12 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Panthers (3-2). Nicholas McMullen added 20 points while shooting 9 of 12 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line while he also had 11 rebounds. Zarigue Nutter shot 7 of 9 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line to finish with 20 points, while adding six rebounds.

Po’Boigh King finished with 19 points for the Eagles (1-6). Keishon Porter added 13 points and six rebounds. Floyd Rideau had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.