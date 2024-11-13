Tomislav Ivisic scores 20 points and Illinois overcomes 18 turnovers to beat Oakland 66-54

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Tomislav Ivisic scored 20 points, Ben Humrichous added 10 and Illinois overcame 18 turnovers to beat…

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Tomislav Ivisic scored 20 points, Ben Humrichous added 10 and Illinois overcame 18 turnovers to beat Oakland 66-54 on Wednesday night.

Illinois has started a season 3-0 for the fourth time under Brad Underwood, and the second time in three seasons after starting the 2022-23 season 4-0.

Illinois had its lead trimmed to 38-36 early in the second half before going on a 17-4 run for a 55-40 lead. Ivisic started the run, that included 11 straight points, with three made field goals. Oakland was just 2 of 10 from the field during the run.

Ivisic was 9 of 14 from the field, while the rest of his teammates combined to go 14 of 41.

Jayson Woodrich scored 11 points and DQ Cole added 10 for Oakland (1-2). The Grizzlies shot just 38% from the field, including 4 of 25 from 3-point range.

Oakland also turned it over 18 times.

Both teams play a top-five team in their next game. Oakland plays at top-ranked Kansas on Saturday. Illinois has a week off before playing at No. 2 Alabama on Nov. 20 in the C.M. Newton Classic.

