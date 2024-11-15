Toledo visits Detroit Mercy after Manciel’s 30-point game

Toledo Rockets (2-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-1) Detroit; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts Toledo after…

Toledo Rockets (2-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-1)

Detroit; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts Toledo after Mak Manciel scored 30 points in Detroit Mercy’s 84-78 overtime win over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

Detroit Mercy went 1-11 at home a season ago while going 1-31 overall. The Titans averaged 6.9 steals, 2.4 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Toledo went 20-12 overall with an 8-5 record on the road a season ago. The Rockets averaged 80.0 points per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 37.7% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

