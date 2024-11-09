Toledo to visit Marshall Saturday

Toledo Rockets (0-1) at Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd…

Toledo Rockets (0-1) at Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -1.5; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall squares off against Toledo.

Marshall went 13-20 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Thundering Herd averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 13.2 on free throws and 24.6 from beyond the arc.

Toledo finished 14-5 in MAC play and 8-5 on the road last season. The Rockets allowed opponents to score 76.1 points per game and shot 48.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

