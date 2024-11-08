Toledo Rockets to square off against the Marshall Thundering Herd Saturday

Toledo Rockets (0-1) at Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Toledo.…

Toledo Rockets (0-1) at Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Toledo.

Marshall went 13-20 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Thundering Herd gave up 76.7 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

Toledo went 20-12 overall with an 8-5 record on the road last season. The Rockets gave up 76.1 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

