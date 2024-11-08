Live Radio
Toledo Rockets to square off against the Marshall Thundering Herd Saturday

The Associated Press

November 8, 2024, 3:41 AM

Toledo Rockets (0-1) at Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Toledo.

Marshall went 13-20 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Thundering Herd gave up 76.7 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

Toledo went 20-12 overall with an 8-5 record on the road last season. The Rockets gave up 76.1 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

