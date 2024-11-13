Toledo knocks off Wright State 86-77

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sonny Wilson scored 20 points as Toledo beat Wright State 86-77 on Wednesday night. Wilson added…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sonny Wilson scored 20 points as Toledo beat Wright State 86-77 on Wednesday night.

Wilson added eight rebounds for the Rockets (2-1). Isaiah Adams went 8 of 13 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 18 points. Seth Hubbard had 15 points and shot 5 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Brandon Noel finished with 24 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders (2-2). Alex Huibregste added 16 points and six rebounds for Wright State.

A 13-2 run in the first half gave Toledo an 11-point lead. The teams entered the break with Toledo ahead 41-33, while Adams led his club in scoring with 14 points. Hubbard’s jump shot with 14:25 left in the second half gave Toledo the lead for good at 51-49.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.