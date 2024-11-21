Toledo knocks off Stetson 103-78

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sonny Wilson scored 21 points as Toledo beat Stetson 103-78 on Thursday night. Wilson added…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sonny Wilson scored 21 points as Toledo beat Stetson 103-78 on Thursday night.

Wilson added six assists for the Rockets (4-1). Seth Hubbard scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Sam Lewis had 15 points and shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Josh Massey led the way for the Hatters (1-4) with 16 points and six rebounds. Mehki added 14 points and four assists for Stetson. Abramo Canka also recorded 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Hubbard led Toledo with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 51-35 at the break. Toledo pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 20-point lead to 27 points. Wilson led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

