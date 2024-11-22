Toledo faces Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-1) vs. Toledo Rockets (4-1) Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -4;…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-1) vs. Toledo Rockets (4-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -4; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on Jacksonville State at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Rockets have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Toledo ranks second in the MAC with 15.6 assists per game led by Sonny Wilson averaging 4.4.

The Gamecocks are 4-1 in non-conference play. Jacksonville State scores 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 17.8 points per game.

Toledo makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.4 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Jacksonville State has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 46.4% shooting opponents of Toledo have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Rockets.

Jaron Pierre Jr. is scoring 23.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.