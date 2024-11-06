Todorovic’s 25 lead Pepperdine past Western Illinois 77-64

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Stefan Todorovic scored 25 points as Pepperdine beat Western Illinois 77-64 on Wednesday night. Todorovic added…

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Stefan Todorovic scored 25 points as Pepperdine beat Western Illinois 77-64 on Wednesday night.

Todorovic added five rebounds for the Waves (1-0). Moe Odum scored 18 points and added eight assists. Zion Bethea went 6 of 9 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Sean Smith finished with 18 points for the Leathernecks (1-1). Western Illinois also got 15 points and two steals from Marko Maletic. Ryan Myers had 14 points.

Pepperdine took the lead with 2:18 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Todorovic led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 34-27 at the break. Pepperdine outscored Western Illinois by six points in the second half, and Bethea scored a team-high 15 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.