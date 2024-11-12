Todd has 17, Arkansas State knocks off Little Rock 80-63

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Taryn Todd’s 17 points helped Arkansas State defeat Little Rock 80-63 on Tuesday night. Todd also…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Taryn Todd’s 17 points helped Arkansas State defeat Little Rock 80-63 on Tuesday night.

Todd also added six rebounds for the Red Wolves (2-1). Kobe Julien scored 16 points and added six steals. Derrian Ford shot 3 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Mwani Wilkinson led the way for the Trojans (1-2) with 20 points. Little Rock also got nine points, six rebounds and four assists from Isaiah Lewis. Creed Williamson had eight points.

