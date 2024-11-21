Tillis leads UC Irvine against Weber State after 25-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (4-0) at Weber State Wildcats (1-3) Ogden, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine visits…

UC Irvine Anteaters (4-0) at Weber State Wildcats (1-3)

Ogden, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine visits Weber State after Devin Tillis scored 25 points in UC Irvine’s 80-62 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

Weber State finished 12-2 at home a season ago while going 20-12 overall. The Wildcats averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 33.1 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

UC Irvine went 17-4 in Big West play and 8-9 on the road a season ago. The Anteaters averaged 77.6 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.