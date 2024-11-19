Live Radio
College Basketball

Tice’s 16 help Quinnipiac down Navy 74-63

The Associated Press

November 19, 2024, 8:28 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Amarri Tice’s 16 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Navy 74-63 on Tuesday night.

Tice shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Bobcats (3-2). Doug Young added 12 points while going 4 of 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds. Ryan Mabrey shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Sam Krist finished with 15 points and two steals for the Midshipmen (1-4). Jordan Pennick added 12 points for Navy. Austin Benigni finished with 10 points.

Quinnipiac led 33-31 at halftime, with Young racking up seven points. Tice led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

