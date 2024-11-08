Thomas scores 29, including game-winner, to lead Austin Peay past Butler 68-66

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LJ Thomas scored 29 points and secured the victory with a layup with 46 seconds remaining as…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LJ Thomas scored 29 points and secured the victory with a layup with 46 seconds remaining as Austin Peay knocked off Butler 68-66 on Friday night.

Thomas added eight rebounds for the Governors (2-0). Sai Witt scored nine points while going 4 of 7 and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line. Quan Lax had nine points and shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

The Bulldogs (1-1) were led by Patrick McCaffery, who recorded 23 points and eight rebounds. Butler also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Pierre Brooks. Finley Bizjack also had 10 points, six assists and two steals.

Thomas scored a team-high 12 points for Austin Peay in the second half, including their game-winner.

