Thomas scores 25 as Austin Peay defeats Georgia State 62-50

The Associated Press

November 26, 2024, 5:07 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — LJ Thomas had 25 points in Austin Peay’s 62-50 win over Georgia State on Tuesday.

Thomas added five assists for the Governors (4-2). Tekao Carpenter scored 12 points while finishing 4 of 9 from 3-point range.

The Panthers (3-3) were led by Zarigue Nutter, who recorded 17 points. Malachi Brown added 10 points and two steals for Georgia State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

