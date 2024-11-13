Thomas leads UNLV against Omaha after 22-point outing

Omaha Mavericks (2-1) at UNLV Rebels (1-1) Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts Omaha after Dedan…

Omaha Mavericks (2-1) at UNLV Rebels (1-1)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts Omaha after Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 22 points in UNLV’s 80-74 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

UNLV finished 12-4 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Rebels allowed opponents to score 68.9 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Omaha finished 15-18 overall last season while going 2-13 on the road. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 72.8 points per game and shot 44.8% from the field last season.

___

