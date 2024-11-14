Thomas leads UNLV against Omaha after 22-point game

Omaha Mavericks (2-1) at UNLV Rebels (1-1) Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -16; over/under is…

Omaha Mavericks (2-1) at UNLV Rebels (1-1)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -16; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays Omaha after Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 22 points in UNLV’s 80-74 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

UNLV went 12-4 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Rebels averaged 13.2 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

Omaha finished 15-18 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Mavericks shot 45.1% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.