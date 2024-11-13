Thomas leads San Francisco against Long Beach State after 22-point outing

Long Beach State Beach (1-1) at San Francisco Dons (2-0) San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons…

Long Beach State Beach (1-1) at San Francisco Dons (2-0)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -15.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces Long Beach State after Malik Thomas scored 22 points in San Francisco’s 84-73 victory over the Boise State Broncos.

San Francisco finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Dons averaged 77.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.5 last season.

Long Beach State finished 21-15 overall a season ago while going 9-7 on the road. The Beach averaged 77.4 points per game last season, 16.8 from the free-throw line and 16.2 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.