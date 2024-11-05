Thomas leads Sacred Heart against No. 3 UConn after 22-point performance

Sacred Heart Pioneers at UConn Huskies Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart faces No. 3 UConn…

Sacred Heart Pioneers at UConn Huskies

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart faces No. 3 UConn after Tanner Thomas scored 22 points in Sacred Heart’s 81-70 loss to the Temple Owls.

UConn went 16-0 at home a season ago while going 37-3 overall. The Huskies averaged 81.4 points per game last season, 14.1 on free throws and 25.5 from deep.

Sacred Heart went 16-16 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Pioneers averaged 13.8 assists per game on 27.0 made field goals last season.

