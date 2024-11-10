Thomas leads Austin Peay against Chattanooga after 29-point outing

Chattanooga Mocs (0-2) at Austin Peay Governors (2-0) Clarksville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts Chattanooga…

Chattanooga Mocs (0-2) at Austin Peay Governors (2-0)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts Chattanooga after LJ Thomas scored 29 points in Austin Peay’s 68-66 win against the Butler Bulldogs.

Austin Peay finished 19-16 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Governors averaged 74.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.2 last season.

Chattanooga finished 21-12 overall a season ago while going 8-7 on the road. The Mocs shot 46.6% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

