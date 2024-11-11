Thomas leads Austin Peay against Chattanooga after 29-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (0-2) at Austin Peay Governors (2-0) Clarksville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -2.5; over/under…

Chattanooga Mocs (0-2) at Austin Peay Governors (2-0)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts Chattanooga after LJ Thomas scored 29 points in Austin Peay’s 68-66 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

Austin Peay went 14-3 at home last season while going 19-16 overall. The Governors gave up 73.2 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

Chattanooga finished 8-7 on the road and 21-12 overall a season ago. The Mocs allowed opponents to score 71.6 points per game and shot 41.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.